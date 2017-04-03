De’Aaron Fox Declares For NBA Draft, Leaves Kentucky After One Season

Share this:

The expected now has become a reality.

Kentucky Wildcats freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox has declared for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent, the school announced Monday.

Fox had a fantastic freshman season helping lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds per game during his only season at Kentucky.

He also became the first freshman to lead the Southeastern Conference in assists since John Wall during the 2009-10 season.

“First of all, I’m grateful for the unbelievable season we had,” Fox said in a statement. “Although the ending didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, this team came together as a family and we achieved things that a lot of people didn’t think we could because we were so young.

“I’ve decided to enter the 2017 NBA draft and I will be signing with an agent. I think I’ve had a pretty good freshman season through the guidance of our coaching staff and I think it’s time for me to live out my dream.”

Fox is projected to be a lottery pick and undoubtedly boosted his draft stock during the 2017 NCAA Tournament. He outplayed fellow point guard and top prospect Lonzo Ball during the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 victory over UCLA, scoring 39 points and exposing Ball’s defensive weaknesses.

Kentucky coach John Calipari believes that his freshman floor general is ready for the next level.

“De’Aaron’s speed, length and ability to pick up defensively from 94 feet set him apart from his peers,” Calipari said. “De’Aaron came in here focused from day one, and to see his improvement from the beginning of the season to the end was special. What you saw from De’Aaron over the last month and a half of the season I think is what NBA teams will get for the future.”

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place June 22.

