Dennis Rodman Rips LeBron James In Explicit Rant About NBA Players Resting

NBA players resting has become a hot topic of debate as of late, and seemingly everyone in the basketball world has had something to say about it.

We’ve heard from Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and even league commissioner Adam Silver.

The latest soundbite on the polarizing topic comes from one of the most infamous players in basketball history, Dennis Rodman.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ “Reiter Than You” on Tuesday, Rodman ripped Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James for sitting out games, something he says his former teammate Michael Jordan would have never done.

“You know what, LeBron’s doing one thing that I always said that Michael Jordan never did,” Rodman told CBS Sports. “He never rested. He played every game. He played every game. LeBron has the position to do this now because they need him. The league needs him that’s why he’s doing all this crazy s–t now like b—-ing and complaining and all this (BS).”

In James’ defense, his rest is warranted. At 32 years old, he’s second in the NBA in minutes played per game (37.6), as he’s just narrowly behind Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (37.7). It should also be noted that James has played 15 more games than Lowry this season.

As far as the comparison between James and Jordan goes, the two players’ career workload are already similar. James has already played 20 more playoff games in his career than Jordan and will pass him in regular-season games early next season.

If the Cavaliers have any hopes of repeating as champions, having their star players fresh heading into the postseason is critical.

While teams sitting players down the stretch is not an uncommon tactic, we know James won’t be missing Cleveland’s big matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

