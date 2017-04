Share this:

Tweet







STRIVR Labs and their CEO Derek Belch are leading the charge combining the worlds of virtual reality and athletics.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava got the chance to chat with Belch about STRIVR and discover why their product truly gives athletes a new edge in their training.

To find out what he had to say watch the video in the player above.

Thumbnail Photo via STRIVR Labs