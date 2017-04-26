Derek Carr Ushers Marshawn Lynch Into Raiders Family With ‘He’s Back’ Tweet

Share this:

Derek Carr has good reason to be excited about Marshawn Lynch’s return to the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback used Twitter on Wednesday to welcome Lynch to the team. Carr’s public greeting came minutes after reports of the Raiders’ acquisition of Lynch’s rights from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade emerged in the media.

Lynch, 31, retired after the 2015 season but the five-time Pro Bowler he’s is expected to return to the sport this year in order to play for the Raiders, his hometown team.

The Raiders had the NFL’s sixth most productive rushing offense in 2016 but they lost featured running back Latavius Murray in free agency. Oakland now hopes Lynch can soften the blow of Murray’s exit.

Carr last week told ESPN the prospect of playing with Lynch excites him.

“He’s one heck of a football player, and I hope to play with him,” Carr said. “… Of course, anyone would want Marshawn Lynch, any quarterback in the NFL. As we add pieces, we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family and treat them the same way that we do with all of our other teammates.”

Apparently membership in the Raiders family begins on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images