Deshaun Watson: A ‘Slap In The Face’ If Mitchell Trubisky Drafted Before Me

When it comes to their college résumés, there’s really no competition between fellow Atlantic Coast Conference quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky. But how you did in college is far from the only determining factor for NFL teams, as Watson might find out Thursday night in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Watson was a household name while leading Clemson to back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which the Tigers won the second time around against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Trubisky, meanwhile, played for North Carolina (no offense, Tar Heels).
But, as NESN.com predicted in its final mock draft, Trubisky likely will be the first quarterback selected Thursday night, while Watson might be the third QB off the board behind Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.
So, how do you feel about this, Deshaun?
Unfortunately for Watson, it appears that is a foregone conclusion at this point.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
