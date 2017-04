Share this:

DeShone Kizer arrived to the 2017 NFL Draft in style Thursday night.

The Notre Dame quarterback sported an awesome purple suit jacket with a giant shot of Sasquatch featured inside at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Kizer caught up with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox on the draft red carpet prior to the event and explained he’s rocking the jacket for a great cause.

.@DKizer_14 tells @coxcourtney on the #NFLDraft red carpet why he's wearing a jacket lined with a Sasquatch pic. Hint: It's for a good cause pic.twitter.com/7DjJpQap3L — NESN (@NESN) April 27, 2017

Kizer certainly hopes to trade that Sasquatch jacket for an NFL jersey at some point Thursday night.