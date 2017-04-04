Detroit Tigers Threw Pair Of Chevrolets Atop Comerica Park Fountain

Share this:

If you’re one of those crazy baseball fans who love to hop on the field and outrun security guards, you might want to head to a Detroit Tigers game, because you’ll have a couple getaway cars waiting for you in center field.

The Chevrolet Fountain, located behind centerfield at Comerica Park, once again will have a pair of Chevys parked atop it for the duration of the baseball season, Chevrolet announced in a press release Monday. This year’s lucky participants are the 2018 Equinox and the 2018 Silverado.

Personally, we feel bad for the Equinox, as one of our favorite mid-size SUVs deserves at least a roof over its head.

The decision to leave the vehicles exposed, however, is all part of the plan.

“This year, we have chosen to display the all-new Equinox and the HD Silverado because they are among the most versatile, durable and capable vehicles in the Chevrolet lineup,” Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president for Chevrolet Marketing, said in the release. “And we know that they are tough enough to withstand the unpredictable Michigan weather.”

Although it might not be the safest idea, we think making tickets available to spend a game in one of the vehicles would be pretty awesome.

All photos via Chevrolet