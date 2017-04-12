Dez Bryant’s Comments On Racism In America Draw Shannon Sharpe’s Criticism

Dez Bryant went out on a limb to speak his mind on a contentious issue, and he’s getting a little blowback.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver wrote a series of posts Sunday on Instagram expressing his feelings on racism in America. Bryant drew on his own personal experiences from a rough upbringing and spoke about the need for black Americans, specifically those in the public eye, to “lead by example.”
Bryant’s words were thoughtful, but not everyone agreed with his premise, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. On Tuesday’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe called out Bryant for not doing his research on our country’s history of racial relations.
Bryant, of course, got wind of Sharpe’s response and fired back at the ex-tight end via Twitter.
Something tells us this conversation between Bryant and Sharpe isn’t over.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP