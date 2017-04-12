Dez Bryant’s Comments On Racism In America Draw Shannon Sharpe’s Criticism

Share this:

Dez Bryant went out on a limb to speak his mind on a contentious issue, and he’s getting a little blowback.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver wrote a series of posts Sunday on Instagram expressing his feelings on racism in America. Bryant drew on his own personal experiences from a rough upbringing and spoke about the need for black Americans, specifically those in the public eye, to “lead by example.”

1-4 I love to express my thoughts and feelings A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

2-4 A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

3-4 A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

4-4 have a blessed Sunday A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Bryant’s words were thoughtful, but not everyone agreed with his premise, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. On Tuesday’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe called out Bryant for not doing his research on our country’s history of racial relations.

.@ShannonSharpe to @DezBryant: Before you speak up about race relations, read up on it first. pic.twitter.com/gWsgaedMKu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 11, 2017

Bryant, of course, got wind of Sharpe’s response and fired back at the ex-tight end via Twitter.

I have to go on this show… @ShannonSharpe you are absolutely wrong how you twisted my words… pic.twitter.com/Hk8hdhCngK — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 11, 2017

Something tells us this conversation between Bryant and Sharpe isn’t over.

