Did First Round Of 2017 NFL Draft Shake Out In Patriots’ Favor?

The New England Patriots were inactive on the first day of the 2017 NFL Draft. That’s because they were busy winning the offseason in the first week of the new league year.

The Patriots’ first-round selection was decided last month when they traded it to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. While three wide receivers came off the board in the first 10 picks Thursday, the Patriots were sitting pretty with a player who already has accumulated 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns in the NFL.

Corey Davis, Mike Williams and Josh Ross could turn into better players than Cooks for the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, but history suggests at least two won’t. The Patriots grabbed a sure thing, of which there’s usually none in the first round of the NFL draft.

Overall, there were three quarterbacks, two running backs, three receivers, three tight ends, two offensive linemen, seven pass rushers, four linebackers, five cornerbacks and three safeties selected Thursday.

The following players were expected to be selected Thursday, based on NFLDraftScout.com’s rankings, and weren’t: Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, Washington cornerback Kevin King, Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp and Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

There weren’t any crazy runs at any one position in the first round as it went mostly as expected. Corners Marlon Humphrey, Adoree’ Jackson and Tre’Davious White were slight surprises in the first round, but at the same time, King, Awuzie and Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson still are hanging around.

It’s a good sign for the Patriots that there were no major reaches at pass rusher. Players like Houston’s Tyus Bowser, Auburn’s Carl Lawson and Kansas State’s Jordan Willis still are out there.

It’s also a good sign that teams didn’t reach for offensive tackles despite it being a weak class. The Patriots likely are hoping there’s still a quality offensive tackle available when they’re picking in the third round. The longer guys like Robinson and Temple’s Dion Dawkins stick around the better it is for the Patriots as they hope to grab from the second tier of tackles.

If there was a negative to be taken away from the first round, it’s that tight ends are coming off the board quickly. Mississippi’s Evan Engram was not expected to be taken in the first round, and he was grabbed 23rd overall by the New York Giants.

It’s also not a great sign that running backs Cook, Clemson’s Alvin Kamara and Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon weren’t selected. The Patriots already are stacked at running back, and the more players that are selected at that position before the Patriots draft the better it is for New England.

The Patriots would benefit from reaches at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, guard and defensive tackle in the second round Friday night. Their needs are at pass rusher, offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end, cornerback and safety.

Patriots fans must sit through one more round of the NFL draft before it gets interesting in New England. That is, unless they decide to trade up into the second round. Regardless, Friday night will be more interesting than Thursday night for Patriot Nation.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images