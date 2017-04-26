Did Gregg Popovich Leave $5K Tip At Memphis Restaurant During Spurs’ Trip?

Share this:

Someone named Gregg Popovich apparently was in a very giving mood on April 21.

A photo of a receipt from McEwen’s in Memphis, Tenn., was posted to Reddit on Tuesday, and it showed that someone left a $5,000 tip on an $815.73 bill late last Friday. And the signature pretty clearly says “Gregg Popovich.”

Goat Popovich left a $5,000 tip pic.twitter.com/9yFP6SDYNl — Rube (@Rubethedude) April 25, 2017

But was this the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs?

Well, the Spurs were in Memphis at that time, as they played Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series against the Grizzlies on April 20 and 22. And Popovich reportedly has left pretty sizable tips in the past, too.

When your friend is Gregg Popovich's waiter 😱 pic.twitter.com/bTKypRI3Uz — Nicholas Alexander (@bigpapa00711) April 11, 2016

McEwen’s owner Bert Smithe wouldn’t confirm with mySA.com whether the Popovich we’re all thinking of was the one who left the enormous tip. But it appears the internet already has made that decision for him.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images