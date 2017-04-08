Did Jim Nantz Have Role In Phil Simms’ CBS Demotion? Simms’ Son Thinks So

Share this:

Tony Romo sent shockwaves around the sports world when he announced his retirement from the NFL, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback wasn’t unemployed for long.

Romo decided to hang up his cleats in favor of the broadcast booth, as he will be joining the CBS team alongside Jim Nantz. In turn, it appears Nantz’s longtime partner Phil Simms will be demoted within the network.

The move was not short of controversy, as CBS reportedly did not keep Simms properly in the loop as the decision loomed. Not only that, but according to Simm’s son, his father’s former partner might have influenced the exit.

“I wouldn’t be shocked,” Chris Simms said on his Bleacher Report podcast. “Listen, certainly a company like CBS is going to run this by Jim Nantz. If I’m going to sit here and be honest with you, yeah, that’s what I would envision happens. Jim Nantz is their guy. ‘Hello, friends.’ He’s kind of the face and voice of the network. He’s a bigger linchpin than Phil Simms for that network, that’s for sure. So I would think in some degree or fashion, I’m not trying to throw Jim under the bus, but yeah, he signed off on this to some degree.”

We’ll have to wait and see what CBS’ future plans are for Phil Simms.

