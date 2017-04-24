Dining Playbook: Where The Locals Eat: Benedetto

Share this:

We sent @BostonFoodies to Benedetto, one of our favorite spots in Cambridge. Watch below to see what she thought!

Benedetto is a recently opened Italian restaurant in Harvard Square that comes from the team behind the incredibly popular, Giulia restaurant in Cambridge. Tiffany of @BostonFoodies had a chance to stop by the newly opened spot, as she’s never been known to turn down delicious food.

Benedetto’s house-made pastas are the star of their menu — the ravioli and tagliatelle are incredible, and during the day you can find Chef/Owner Mike Pagliarini and his team making the pasta from scratch at their 15-foot pasta table that doubles as a dining area at night.

Other menu highlights include their spicy grilled octopus, and soppressata and white bean bruschetta for appetizers; and their roasted black bass, and grilled bone-in beef ribeye for entrees.

Dessert is certainly not an afterthought at Benedetto. Their incredibly talented Pastry Chef, Renae Connolly, has put together some tasty creations like their Bomboloni, an Italian doughnut, topped with hazelnut praline, chocolate ganache, and passionfruit sorbet; and their Blood orange-elderflower granita, a delicious dish finished with poached rhubarb and basil meringue.

You can enjoy all of this in Benedetto’s beautiful space tucked inside the Charles Hotel, complete with exposed brick and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Harvard Square.

For more on Benedetto and Chef Pagliarini, visit them online:

BENEDETTOCAMBRIDGE.COM

Benedetto Instagram: @BenedettoCambridge

Michael Pagliarini – Chef / Owner

Twitter: @EMPagliarini