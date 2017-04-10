Dining Playbook: Where The Locals Eat: Pagu

Share this:

We sent Influencer @BrayanMess to the brand new Pagu in Cambridge. Watch below to see his favorite dishes.

Pagu is one of the latest restaurants to open up in the Central Square neighborhood. The new spot offers a blend of Spanish and Japanese cuisines, inspired from owner and Chef Tracy Chang’s culinary background. The interior of the restaurant has a modern and chic open space concept and offers many seating options. One of the best spots to dine includes the “kitchen view,”, which offer a direct view into Pagu’s kitchen. From these seats, you’re able to see Chef Tracy Chang and her staff prepare your four-course tasting menu. The “kitchen view” seats are perfect for when you are trying to impress that special someone or simply to experience your food being prepare feet away from you.

To start off, Brayan had the pan con tomate y jamón Ibérico de Bellota, one of the finest hams in the world. This specific jamón comes from pure Ibérico pigs and is typically aged for at least three years. This delicious jamón melts in your mouth and will keep you wanting more.

Brayan then enjoyed the “Romesco and Friends,” which includes caramelized carrots, baby potatoes, and alliums. This is the perfect dish for all of your vegetarian friends, or for when you’re trying to be somewhat healthy.

Next up, Brayan had the Squid Ink Oyster Bao made with norioli, shiso, fried oysters and purple cabbage. Not only does this dish look great, but it tastes even better!

The final dish Brayan enjoyed was the star of the show; Guchi’s Midnight Ramen… made with delicious pork belly, nori, and a six-minute egg. He paired his bowl of ramen with a glass of white wine.

While Cambridge has many restaurants, there’s no other place offering the great mix of Spanish and Japanese cuisines like Pagu. Also, what’s not to love about a place where you can go in and have a bowl of ramen with a glass of wine?

For more on Pagu and Braya, check them out online!

