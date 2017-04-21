Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 8

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 08

Saturday April 22nd 9 am

Sunday April 23rd 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Ruth’s Chris

This week we’re hosting the show from the brand new Ruth’s Chris location in Waltham. Taniya Nayak, Boston-based celebrity designer, joins Billy and Jenny to talk about her inspiration for this Ruth’s Chris location.

* 500 TOTTEN POND RD., WALTHAM, MA 02451 (781) 622-9775 RUTHSCHRIS.COM

Twitter: @RuthsChris

Taniya Nayak – Celebrity Interior Designer

Twitter: @TaniyaNayak

Instagram: @TaniyaNayak

Where The Locals Eat: Benedetto

We’re sending social media influencer @BostonFoodies to Benedetto in Cambridge. She’s making homemade pasta with Chef/Owner Michael Pagliarini. Tune in to see what kind she made and dined on.

* 1 BENNETT ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02138 (617) 661-5050 BENEDETTOCAMBRIDGE.COM

Benedetto Instagram: @BenedettoCambridge

Influencer Instagram: @BostonFoodies

Michael Pagliarini – Chef / Owner

Twitter: @EMPagliarini

Cheers to That: Davio’s

In our newest cocktail segment, we’re headed to Davio’s to bartend with Erin Rae. She’s making us one of their signature cocktails – the Davio’s 75.

* 75 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 357-4810 DAVIOS.COM

Twitter: @DaviosBoston

Instagram: @DaviosRestaurant

Training Camp: Alex Saenz

Alex Saenz is in the BCAE kitchen this week with Billy. What’s he making? A steak and egg sandwich from the Brunch menu at BISq.

* BISq: 1071 CAMBRIDGE ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617) 714-3693 BISQCAMBRIDGE.COM

* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG

BISq

Twitter: @BisqCambridge

Instagram: @BisqCambridge

Alex Saenz

Twitter: @AlexRSaenz

Instagram: @Saenzin

BCAE:

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE

VIP Seat: Hemenway’s

Jenny heads to Hemenway’s in Providence to dine with some of our VIP guests from Citizens Bank Wealth Management.

* 121 S. MAIN ST., PROVIDENCE, RI 02903 (401) 351-8570 HEMENWAYSRESTAURANT.COM

Shape Up: Squash

Jenny and Billy are going head to head in an intense Squash match. Who wins? Tune in to find out!

* 721 WORCESTER ST., NATICK, MA 01760 (857) 258-5153 DOVERSQUASH.COM