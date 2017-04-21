Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 8

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 08
Saturday April 22nd 9 am
Sunday April 23rd 9 pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Ruth’s Chris
This week we’re hosting the show from the brand new Ruth’s Chris location in Waltham. Taniya Nayak, Boston-based celebrity designer, joins Billy and Jenny to talk about her inspiration for this Ruth’s Chris location.
* 500 TOTTEN POND RD., WALTHAM, MA 02451 (781) 622-9775 RUTHSCHRIS.COM
Twitter: @RuthsChris
Taniya Nayak – Celebrity Interior Designer
Twitter: @TaniyaNayak
Instagram: @TaniyaNayak
Where The Locals Eat: Benedetto
We’re sending social media influencer @BostonFoodies to Benedetto in Cambridge. She’s making homemade pasta with Chef/Owner Michael Pagliarini. Tune in to see what kind she made and dined on.
* 1 BENNETT ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02138 (617) 661-5050 BENEDETTOCAMBRIDGE.COM
Benedetto Instagram: @BenedettoCambridge
Influencer Instagram: @BostonFoodies
Michael Pagliarini – Chef / Owner
Twitter: @EMPagliarini
Cheers to That: Davio’s
In our newest cocktail segment, we’re headed to Davio’s to bartend with Erin Rae. She’s making us one of their signature cocktails – the Davio’s 75.
* 75 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 357-4810 DAVIOS.COM
Twitter: @DaviosBoston
Instagram: @DaviosRestaurant
Training Camp: Alex Saenz
Alex Saenz is in the BCAE kitchen this week with Billy. What’s he making? A steak and egg sandwich from the Brunch menu at BISq.
* BISq: 1071 CAMBRIDGE ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617) 714-3693 BISQCAMBRIDGE.COM
* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG
BISq
Twitter: @BisqCambridge
Instagram: @BisqCambridge
Alex Saenz
Twitter: @AlexRSaenz
Instagram: @Saenzin
BCAE:
Twitter: @BCAE
Instagram: @BCAE
VIP Seat: Hemenway’s
Jenny heads to Hemenway’s in Providence to dine with some of our VIP guests from Citizens Bank Wealth Management.
* 121 S. MAIN ST., PROVIDENCE, RI 02903 (401) 351-8570 HEMENWAYSRESTAURANT.COM
Shape Up: Squash
Jenny and Billy are going head to head in an intense Squash match. Who wins? Tune in to find out!
* 721 WORCESTER ST., NATICK, MA 01760 (857) 258-5153 DOVERSQUASH.COM
