Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 8

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 06

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Tuscan Kitchen

This week Billy and Jenny are headed to the brand new Tuscan Kitchen in Portsmouth, NH. Restaurateur Joe Faro has brought the artisan Italian you know and love to a third location.

* 581 LAFAYETTE RD., PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801 (603) 570-3600 TUSCANBRANDS.COM

Facebook: @TuscanBrandsPortsmouthNH

Twitter: @Tuscan_Kitchen

Instagram: @TuscanKitchen

Training Camp: Douglass Williams

Chef Douglass Williams of MIDA is joining Billy in the kitchen this time around. They have a close call with fire though… will Billy make it out with both hands? Tune in to find out!

* MIDA – 782 TREMONT ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 (617) 936-3490 MIDABoston.com

* BCAE – 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org

Facebook: @Mida.Boston

Twitter: @MidaRestaurant

Instagram: @MidaBoston

Facebook: @BCAE122

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE

Douglass Wiliiams:

Twitter: @DWilliamsMIDA

Instagram: @DouglassWilliams

Where The Locals Eat: City Tap House

Social media Influencer @SimkoSays takes us to City Tap House, where he’s craving the crab mac and cheese!

* 10 BOSTON WHARF RD., BOSTON, MA 02210 (617) 904-2748 BOSTON.CITYTAP.COM

Facebook: @CityTapBoston

Twitter: @CityTapBoston

Instagram: @CityTapBoston

MATTHEW SIMKO

Facebook: @SimkoSays

Twitter: @SimkoSays

Instagram: @SimkoSays

Blog: SIMKOSAYS.COM

Chevy Quick Bite: Quincy

In this installment of Chevy Quick Bites we’re headed to Quincy. Quincy isn’t like you remember – it’s up and coming and the restaurant scene here is vivacious.

16C

Headed by Kerri Lynch, Barbara Lynch’s niece, 16C is an upscale contemporary take on American cuisine.

* 16 COTTAGE AVE., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 481-2170 16CRESTAURANT.COM

Facebook: @16CRestaurant

Instagram: @16CRestaurant



Zef Cicchetti & Raw Bar

Grab a number of small plates to share with your whole table at this venetian-style restaurant.

* 1472 HANCOCK ST., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 481-4848 ZEFQUINCY.COM

Facebook: @ZefQuincy

Fuji at West of Chestnut

The menu here features a range of Japanese and Cantonese-influenced dsishes, including sushi, fried rice, noodles, soups, and more.

* 1420 HANCOCK ST., QUINCY, MA 02170 (617) 773-1546 FUJIATWOC.COM

Facebook: @FujiatWOC

Twitter: @FujiatWOC

VIP: Station Eight

This new gastropub is authentic, rustic, and local. We sent in two of our VIP’s to get the scoop on this new South Shore restaurant.

* 1899 OCEAN ST., MARSHFIELD, MA 02050 (781) 839-6637 STATIONEIGHT-MARSHFIELD.COM

Facebook: @StationEightRestaurant

Twitter: @Station_Eight



Spring Training Interviews: Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jenny and Billy are talking to Red Sox Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. What do you think is his favorite late night snack?

Twitter: @JackieBradleyJr