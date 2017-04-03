Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 8

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 06
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Tuscan Kitchen
This week Billy and Jenny are headed to the brand new Tuscan Kitchen in Portsmouth, NH. Restaurateur Joe Faro has brought the artisan Italian you know and love to a third location.
* 581 LAFAYETTE RD., PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801 (603) 570-3600 TUSCANBRANDS.COM
Facebook: @TuscanBrandsPortsmouthNH
Twitter: @Tuscan_Kitchen
Instagram: @TuscanKitchen
Training Camp: Douglass Williams
Chef Douglass Williams of MIDA is joining Billy in the kitchen this time around. They have a close call with fire though… will Billy make it out with both hands? Tune in to find out!
* MIDA – 782 TREMONT ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 (617) 936-3490 MIDABoston.com
* BCAE – 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org
Facebook: @Mida.Boston
Twitter: @MidaRestaurant
Instagram: @MidaBoston
Facebook: @BCAE122
Twitter: @BCAE
Instagram: @BCAE
Douglass Wiliiams:
Twitter: @DWilliamsMIDA
Instagram: @DouglassWilliams
Where The Locals Eat: City Tap House
Social media Influencer @SimkoSays takes us to City Tap House, where he’s craving the crab mac and cheese!
* 10 BOSTON WHARF RD., BOSTON, MA 02210 (617) 904-2748 BOSTON.CITYTAP.COM
Facebook: @CityTapBoston
Twitter: @CityTapBoston
Instagram: @CityTapBoston
MATTHEW SIMKO
Facebook: @SimkoSays
Twitter: @SimkoSays
Instagram: @SimkoSays
Blog: SIMKOSAYS.COM
Chevy Quick Bite: Quincy
In this installment of Chevy Quick Bites we’re headed to Quincy. Quincy isn’t like you remember – it’s up and coming and the restaurant scene here is vivacious.
16C
Headed by Kerri Lynch, Barbara Lynch’s niece, 16C is an upscale contemporary take on American cuisine.
* 16 COTTAGE AVE., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 481-2170 16CRESTAURANT.COM
Facebook: @16CRestaurant
Instagram: @16CRestaurant
Zef Cicchetti & Raw Bar
Grab a number of small plates to share with your whole table at this venetian-style restaurant.
* 1472 HANCOCK ST., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 481-4848 ZEFQUINCY.COM
Facebook: @ZefQuincy
Fuji at West of Chestnut
The menu here features a range of Japanese and Cantonese-influenced dsishes, including sushi, fried rice, noodles, soups, and more.
* 1420 HANCOCK ST., QUINCY, MA 02170 (617) 773-1546 FUJIATWOC.COM
Facebook: @FujiatWOC
Twitter: @FujiatWOC
VIP: Station Eight
This new gastropub is authentic, rustic, and local. We sent in two of our VIP’s to get the scoop on this new South Shore restaurant.
* 1899 OCEAN ST., MARSHFIELD, MA 02050 (781) 839-6637 STATIONEIGHT-MARSHFIELD.COM
Facebook: @StationEightRestaurant
Twitter: @Station_Eight
Spring Training Interviews: Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jenny and Billy are talking to Red Sox Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. What do you think is his favorite late night snack?
Twitter: @JackieBradleyJr
