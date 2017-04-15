Dion Phaneuf, Senators Stun Bruins With Overtime Goal To Even Series

Share this:

After coming up with a surprising victory in Game 1 on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins looked as though they were going to steal another win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins held a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame, but third-period goals from Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard tied the score for the Senators and sent Game 2 into overtime.

With all the momentum, Ottawa wasted no time in the sudden-death period, as Dion Phaneuf netted the game-winning goal just under two minutes into overtime.

Rifled. Sealed. Done. Dion Phaneuf and the @Senators lock it up in OT and tie the series at one a piece. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/o9YdxD3Wiz — NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2017

The series will now shift to Boston for Game 3 on Monday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images