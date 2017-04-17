Dougie Hamilton Ripped By TV Crew In Expletive-Filled Rant Caught On Hot Mic

Share this:

The Calgary Flames are heading home down 0-2, and everyone obviously needs to play better for the Flames to get back into the series.

That’s especially true of defenseman Dougie Hamilton who’s been a relative non-factor in the first two games of the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series vs. the Anaheim Ducks. Well, he’s been a relative non-factor in doing good things for Calgary.

Hamilton already has eight penalty minutes through the first two games, with two of Hamilton’s four minor penalties leading to Ducks power-play goals.

Things are now especially awkward after the Flames TV crew was caught on an open microphone ripping into Hamilton with a profanity-laced rant.

“Does he have a (expletive) brain?” someone can be heard saying.

“He doesn’t. He’s stupid as (expletive),” another voice responds.

The entire clip, which includes plenty of profanity, can be heard here.

It’s unclear who exactly is speaking, though. Awful Announcing did a thorough breakdown which wasn’t able to produce a definitive answer while also seeming to get the main Sportsnet announcers off the hook.

