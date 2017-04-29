Drew Pearson Trolls Eagles Fans With Hilarious Cowboys Draft Pick Reveal

Share this:

Tweet







PHILADELPHIA — Eagles fans don’t like the rival Dallas Cowboys, and former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson tapped into that hatred during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday night.

In front of thousands of Philly fans standing in the Ben Franklin Parkway, Pearson trolled the Eagles with an all-time great pick selection.

It was hilarious. Take a look for yourself in the video below.

god bless Drew Pearson. he deserves the HOF for this alone: pic.twitter.com/orz3jVeOnm — oldwaver (@oldwaver) April 29, 2017

Eventually he announced Dallas was drafting Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

The Eagles also got in on the fun with this tweet.

The Cowboys should have Pearson announce every one of their draft picks until he dies. No one has done it better. You have to love the passion!