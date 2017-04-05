Drew Stafford Gives Bruins The Lead Over Lightning With Sweet Backhand Goal

Share this:

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period on Tuesday night after Bruins forward Drew Stafford scored a beautiful backhanded goal.

The goal was Stafford’s first goal in 12 games for his seventh goal of the season. The Bruins acquired Stafford at the NHL trade deadline from the Winnipeg Jets and the goal may be his most important goal of his career as of yet. David Krejci and Adam McQuaid were credited with the assists on Stafford’s goal for Krejci’s 3oth and McQuaid’s eighth of the season.

To see Stafford’s slick backhanded goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports