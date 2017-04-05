Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Drew Stafford Gives Bruins The Lead Over Lightning With Sweet Backhand Goal

by on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 8:34PM
The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period on Tuesday night after Bruins forward Drew Stafford scored a beautiful backhanded goal.

The goal was Stafford’s first goal in 12 games for his seventh goal of the season. The Bruins acquired Stafford at the NHL trade deadline from the Winnipeg Jets and the goal may be his most important goal of his career as of yet. David Krejci and Adam McQuaid were credited with the assists on Stafford’s goal for Krejci’s 3oth and McQuaid’s eighth of the season.

To see Stafford’s slick backhanded goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

