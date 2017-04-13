Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Drew Stafford Scores Wrap-Around Goal In Bruins’ Last Meeting Vs. Senators

by on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 8:56PM
The Boston Bruins play the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and will try to get their first win of the season against the Senators.

In the last game the Bruins and Senators met, Bruins forward Drew Stafford was able to find the back of the net on a wrap-around for a power-play goal. Stafford and the Bruins will try to take advantage on the power-play once again against the Senators on Wednesday night.

To see Stafford’s wrap-around goal in the last meeting between the teams, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

