Driver Charged With Reckless Endangerment For Cars And Coffee Peel Out

You’d think with all the videos we see of drivers crashing their Ford Mustangs, people would stop showboating as they leave Cars and Coffee events. Sadly, your average hoonigan doesn’t have that level of foresight.

The Franklin Police Department announced Monday it arrested 19-year-old Tahj Turnley on charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to a press release.

Turnley was attempting to fishtail out of the Thoroughbred 20 Theatre parking lot on March 4 while leaving a Cars and Coffee when his Dodge Charger slid off the road, causing bystanders to flea. The incident was caught on video, which police reportedly shared on social media to try and identify Turnley.

Turnley was freed on $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court May 5 at 1 p.m.

We never cease to be amazed by people who do things like this. Everybody was told in drivers education, “you never think an accident will happen to you, until it does,” but when somebody drives like they’re in a video game, how can they reasonably think nothing bad will happen?

