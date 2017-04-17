Ducks Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks will take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Calgary Flames if they win Monday night’s Game 3 in Calgary.

Anaheim won the first two games of the series at home by a goal apiece, but the Saddledome in Calgary is not an easy place to play for visiting teams.

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Flames online.

When: Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

