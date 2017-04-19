Ducks Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks will punch their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals if they beat the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at the Saddledome.

The Flames have played the Ducks tough all series, but some bad luck and a few unfortunate bounces that led to late Anaheim goals have doomed them.

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Flames Game 4 online.

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images