Dumbest Man In World Pulls Baby Stroller Alongside Car On Russian Highway

Just because a stroller has wheels like a sidecar, doesn’t mean you should use it as one. You might assume that would go without saying, but apparently nobody told one man in Russia.

A video surfaced Monday that reportedly shows a man pulling a stroller alongside his car while driving on a busy Russian highway.

According to the New York Post, he later was pulled over by police. It isn’t clear if he actually had a child in the stroller.

We can only hope this was the man’s idea of a practical joke, though, even still, it isn’t the brightest idea. If the stroller was empty, a child’s life wouldn’t have been at risk, but the safety of other motorists would’ve been.

The stroller not only could have hit other cars if the driver drifted too close to the right side of their lane, but it also easily could have slipped out of the passenger’s hand.