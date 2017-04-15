Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Has MLB Rule Changes Helped Pace Of Play?

Share this:

The MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred made it a priority this past off-season to shorten the average time of games for the 2017 season and beyond.

In March, the MLB announced a series of modifications to the rules including no-pitch intentional walks, 30-second limit to issue challenges, no crew chief challenges until the eighth inning, no reference markers on the field, no second steps during a pitchers delivery, and base coaches have to stay in their box.

Fans were asked if the new rule changes have helped the pace of play and you can see their answer in the Dunkin’ Donuts Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images