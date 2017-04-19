Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Which Is A Bigger AL East Surprise?

Share this:

The American League East has a couple surprises so far in the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are struggling and have a dismal 2-10 record and the New York Yankees are on fire and have won eight games in a row and are in second place in the AL East.

This week in the Dunkin’ Donuts Poll, fans were asked which team is the biggest surprise so far this season.

Check out their answer in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images