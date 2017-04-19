Dustin Pedroia Back In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Francisco Liriano, Blue Jays

Share this:

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will look to continue his success against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano on Wednesday night at the Rogers Centre with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Pedroia has had Lirirano’s number throughout his entire career with a .545 batting average, one double, one RBI, and three walks against the left-hander.



Thumbnail photo from Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images