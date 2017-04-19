Red Sox First Pitch

Dustin Pedroia Back In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Francisco Liriano, Blue Jays

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:33PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will look to continue his success against Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Pedroia has had Lirirano’s number throughout his career with a .545 batting average, one double, one RBI and three walks against him.

Thumbnail photo from Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images

