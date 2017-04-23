Dustin Pedroia Injury Drums Up Controversy Over MLB’s New Slide Rule

Share this:

Major League Baseball’s new slide rule intended to protect its fielders didn’t exactly accomplish that goal Friday night.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado took out Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a hard slide at second base that sidelined Pedroia for at least two games. Machado wasn’t called for interference on the play, a ruling that Red Sox manager John Farrell strongly disagreed with.

In fact, Farrell took enough issue with the call that he contacted MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre to voice his displeasure. Watch The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reveal what was said in the conversation and give his own take on the rule in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images