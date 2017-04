Share this:

The Washington Nationals’ presidents race got a little too intense on Easter Sunday.

The person in the Teddy Roosevelt suit was crushed by a spear from the Easter Bunny in an NFL-style hit.

BAH GAWD HE'S BROKEN IN HALF! pic.twitter.com/MVgQzfkvbT — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 16, 2017

The hit rocked our 26th president so hard that his bunny ears flew off.

The Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4, but the real action happened during this race.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images