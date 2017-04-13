Eduardo Rodriguez Settles In After Rough First Inning In 4-3 Red Sox Win

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had a shaky first start of the 2017 season against the Detroit Tigers.

And his second start didn’t get off to a great start Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rodriguez allowed two runs and threw 33 pitches in the first inning, but he was able to settle down after that.

The Red Sox left-hander went 5 1/3 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out eight in the Red Sox’s 4-3 victory. He did not factor in the decision as the Red Sox scored three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead.

To hear Rodriguez discuss his outing, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images