Elon Musk, Amber Heard Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Rumors on a relationship between Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and actress Amber Heard have been swirling since July. Now, the pair have made their romance official in the most new-millennium way possible: on social media.

The 31-year-old Heard, known for her roles in the movies “Zombieland” and “Friday Night Lights,” posted a photo to her Instagram on Sunday that seems to imply things are serious between her and Musk. The actress is sporting lipstick that matches the color of the kiss mark found on the right cheek of Musk, who seems to have his attention drawn elsewhere.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

A tweek from Musk on Sunday seemed to a little more clarity to what the couple was up to at the time the photo was taken.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with amberheard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms https://t.co/SUM2RYYN7O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2017

While we’re not entirely sure what “moo moo” is, Moo Moo Gold Coast is a wine bar and grill in Australia’s Gold Coast region.

This is the first time the couple, who both have recently divorced former spouses, have made their relationship public. Heard finalized her divorce from actor Johnny Depp in January, according to Just Jared, while Musk divorced from former wife Talulah Riley for the second time back in March 2016.

No word yet on whether the pair have any immediate plans for a romantic getaway to Mars, or if Musk has talked with Heard about downloading her memories to the Cloud.