Elon Musk Reveals When Tesla Pickup, Semi-Truck Will Be Unveiled

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at his company making trucks in the past. Now, he’s being more direct about the subject than ever before.

In a series of tweets Thursday,Musk updated his followers on the status of Tesla’s large-vehicle projects, and he went into pretty surprising detail. It appears Tesla fans — and investors — won’t have to wait much longer to see what the company has up its sleeve for the future.

Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

@NoahMagel Pickup truck unveil in 18 to 24 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

In addition to providing information about Tesla pickups and semis, Musk said the company’s next-gem roadster apparently will be a convertible.

Musk might be putting the carriage in front of the horse a little bit with this, as Tesla still hasn’t even begun shipping the Model 3. Still, the idea of a high-tech, all-electric pickup truck is pretty intriguing.

Personally, we’d like to know if Musk would fit his semi-trucks with self-driving technology developed by Tesla, or if he would let other companies take the reigns.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Tesla Club Belgium