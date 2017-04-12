Emirates Blatantly Troll United Airlines With This New Commercial

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been a rough week for United Airlines, to say the least. The company’s turmoil has opened the door for criticism from all angles, including other airlines.

Emirates, the popular airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, posted a video to its YouTube on Tuesday that takes a pretty direct shot at United and its CEO, Oscar Munoz. Following Sunday’s incident at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Emirates wants people to know friendly flying isn’t a thing of the past.

It’s not uncommon for a company — especially Emirates — to try to capitalize on another’s misfortune, but still this is a bit surprising. In United’s defense, though, Sunday’s incident occurred while the plane was still on the ground, so it’s entirely possible things got friendlier once it was in the sky.

Truth be told, Munoz opens himself up to this type of criticism, especially given his response to the situation in Chicago.