The 2017 NFL Draft starts on Thursday night with the first round getting underway at 8 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots will be closely monitored with speculations about trades involving backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and CB Malcolm Butler.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox caught up with some of the draft prospects ahead of the first round, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.