Emotions Were Running High In Big Game Between Bruins And Senators At TD Garden

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:56PM
The Boston Bruins played the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at TD Garden and the game could decided who each team will play in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The intensity of the game began to pick up in the second period as Bruins forward Dominic Moore and Senators forward Tommy Wingels showed their emotions in a scuffle that sent both players to the penalty box. The scrap started after Moore took a hit against the boards from two Senators.

To see the tussle between Moore and Wingels check out the video above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

