Eric Gagne Reportedly Discussing Minor-League Deal With Dodgers

For all the laughs over 41-year-old Eric Gagne pitching in the World Baseball Classic, it appears that the former All-Star closer might get the last laugh.

According to Sporsnet.ca’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Gagne has been discussing a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers among other teams.

Gagne hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2008, but he was much better than expected while pitching for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. The Dodgers have little to lose by giving Gagne a minor-league pact as the worst case scenario is that he is released after being unimpressive in the minors.

The 2003 National League Cy Young Award winner spent eight seasons with the Dodgers, where he made three All-Star teams and compiled 161 saves.

