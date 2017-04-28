Erik Karlsson’s Insane Goal Gives Senators Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Share this:

Erik Karlsson continued his brilliant play during the Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday night.

The Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers were tied with just over four minutes left in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at Canadian Tire Centre — and that’s when Karlsson struck.

The Senators defenseman corraled the puck near the boards and launched a shot from an almost-impossible angle toward the net. Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist was stellar all night, but Karlsson’s shot somehow found its way past him, giving the Sens a 2-1 lead.

Take a look at the ridiculous goal.

This Erik Karlsson goal is sorcery pic.twitter.com/9aDn1ThkU4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2017

Karlsson joined an exclusive club with the winning tally.

Erik Karlsson becomes the 12th defenceman in #Sens history to score a game-winning goal in the playoffs — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 28, 2017

The Senators and Rangers will play Game 2 of their best-of-seven series Saturday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images