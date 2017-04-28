Erik Karlsson’s Insane Goal Gives Senators Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Erik Karlsson continued his brilliant play during the Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday night.
The Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers were tied with just over four minutes left in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at Canadian Tire Centre — and that’s when Karlsson struck.
The Senators defenseman corraled the puck near the boards and launched a shot from an almost-impossible angle toward the net. Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist was stellar all night, but Karlsson’s shot somehow found its way past him, giving the Sens a 2-1 lead.
Take a look at the ridiculous goal.
Karlsson joined an exclusive club with the winning tally.
The Senators and Rangers will play Game 2 of their best-of-seven series Saturday afternoon.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
