Ex-NBA All-Star Has Smoking Hot Take On How Good LeBron James Really Is

LeBron James is good at basketball. Like, really good. But could he make literally any team in the NBA a playoff contender?

Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler thinks so.

In fact, Butler took things a step further Tuesday, suggesting on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that you could add James to the defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels and they’d instantly become an NBA playoff contender.

And no, Butler wasn’t joking.

Put LeBron on the National Champion UNC Tar Heels and they'd be an NBA playoff contender according to Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) pic.twitter.com/fjWa8URbEe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 25, 2017

Wow. Talk about going out on a limb.

It was bold enough for Butler to say James would make the Brooklyn Nets — owners of an NBA-worst 20-62 record this season — a playoff team. They suck, to say the least.

But at least the Nets, you know, play in the NBA. Suggesting a college team would push for the playoffs with LeBron on the roster seems a little over the top, even if he is the greatest player of this generation.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images