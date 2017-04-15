NFL

Ex-Ravens TE Todd Heap Kills Daughter, 3, In Tragic Driveway Accident

by on Sat, Apr 15, 2017 at 8:43AM
1,188

Todd Heap and his family are grieving.

Police say the retired NFL tight end struck and killed his three-year-old daughter with his truck Friday afternoon at their home in Mesa, Ariz., according to ESPN. The driveway accident took place around 3:45 p.m. MST. First responders took Heap’s daughter to a local hospital where she died.

The incident remains under police investigation, but authorities say Heap showed no signs of impairment. This appears to be nothing short of a tragedy, which evoked an outpouring of sympathy from various NFL personalities.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Heap in the first round in 2001. He played 10 years with the franchise and set the team record for career touchdown receptions with 41. Heap then spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Baltimore Ravens

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN