Ex-Ravens TE Todd Heap Kills Daughter, 3, In Tragic Driveway Accident

Todd Heap and his family are grieving.

Police say the retired NFL tight end struck and killed his three-year-old daughter with his truck Friday afternoon at their home in Mesa, Ariz., according to ESPN. The driveway accident took place around 3:45 p.m. MST. First responders took Heap’s daughter to a local hospital where she died.

The incident remains under police investigation, but authorities say Heap showed no signs of impairment. This appears to be nothing short of a tragedy, which evoked an outpouring of sympathy from various NFL personalities.

Wow. Pray hard for Todd Heap… I can't imagine what that family is going through right now — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 15, 2017

Man….prayers to Todd Heap & his family during this tragic time! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 15, 2017

Praying for Todd Heap and his family. It could happen to anybody, and I can't imagine the grief. — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) April 15, 2017

My heart is broken for Todd Heap and his family. One of the kindest persons I've ever met and a man who lives for his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 15, 2017

Oh my 💔 for Todd Heap and his family — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) April 15, 2017

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Heap in the first round in 2001. He played 10 years with the franchise and set the team record for career touchdown receptions with 41. Heap then spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Baltimore Ravens