F1 CEO Chase Carey, Turkish President Reach Deal On Sport’s Return

Liberty Media already is laying the groundwork to expand Formula One’s reach to markets it deems valuable for the brand’s future.

According to Vural Ak, Istanbul Park’s track operator, F1 CEO Chase Carey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement regarding the single-seater series’ return to the country, Motorsport.com reports. All three attended a meeting Tuesday at the president’s palace, along with Turkey’s head of its motorsport governing body, minister of youth and sports as well as a presidential spokesperson.

“All I can say at this point is that the meetings went really well and we agreed in principle,” Ak said at the Automotive Journalists Association dinner, according to Motorsport.com. “Although the contract hasn’t been signed yet.”

The supposed return of the Turkish Grand Prix is the latest in a number of strategic decisions Liberty has made since purchasing the sport. It also removed the Malaysian Grand Prix from calendar from 2018 onward, and is believed to be interested in purchasing Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, which currently hosts the Brazilian Grand Prix.

