F1 Live Stream: Watch 2017 Chinese GP Online

With one race under their belts, Formula One teams hope to have a better understanding of how to get the most out of their cars when they take to the track for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari emerged from the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, victorious, with Sebastian Vettel beating Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to the top step of the podium. While both teams showed similar pace throughout the weekend, it was Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen who recorded the fastest lap of the race, despite finishing off the podium.

Mercedes will look to bounce back with a win at Shanghai International Circuit, though it will have its work cut out for it, as Ferrari seemingly isn’t going to make large strategic mistakes like it used to. Red Bull Racing isn’t quite at Ferrari and Mercedes’ level yet, and the high-speed Sector 2 will prove challenging for its drivers, as Daniel Ricciardo claims the RB13 is lacking rear downforce.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Chinese Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, April 9, at 2 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas