Fantasy Baseball 2017: Best Starting Pitcher Streaming Options For Week 3

Between injuries and rain outs, fantasy baseball owners can have plenty of excuses for poor results. But lack of starting pitching shouldn’t be one of them.

No matter how banged-up or thin your roster is, there always will be starting pitchers on the waiver wire who are available for spot starts. The key, of course, is finding the diamonds in the rough who can deliver you solid innings and help you earn that much-needed win.

There are quality arms to be had in Week 3, so here are our top streaming starting pitchers who can give your team a boost this week.

Zack Wheeler, RHP, New York Mets (owned in 20 percent of Yahoo! leagues)

We’re all about improvement when it comes to starting pitching, and Wheeler is trending in the right direction. After getting roughed up on April 7 in his first start in almost three years, the right-hander delivered a solid outing against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He gets the Phillies again at home Tuesday night.

CC Sabathia, LHP, New York Yankees (27 percent owned)

The hefty lefty has endured plenty of adversity in recent years, but he’s off to a strong start in 2017, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.47 ERA through his first three outings. We’re not saying he’s returned to Cy Young form, but a Friday matchup against a Pittsburgh Pirates club batting .228 as a team makes Sabathia a fine late-week streaming option.

Joe Ross, RHP, Washington Nationals (56 percent owned)

It looks like Ross is on track to make his 2017 debut Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves after being optioned to Triple-A to start the season. The 23-year-old is coming off a solid campaign in which he posted a 7-5 record with a 3.43 ERA and will be champing at the bit to solidify his spot in Washington’s rotation. He’s worth an early flier.

Martin Perez, LHP, Texas Rangers (9 percent owned)

If you’re digging deep for starters, don’t sleep on Perez, who’s allowed just one earned run total in his last two starts. He likely won’t give you a ton of innings — he hasn’t made it past the sixth inning in each of his first three outings — but gets a favorable matchup Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, whom he blanked over 5 1/3 innings on April 9 while striking out six.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images