Fantasy Baseball 2017: Last Minute Waiver-Wire Adds To Save Your Matchup

Share this:

Tweet







The first month of the baseball season is almost over, so by now you have a solid grasp of your fantasy baseball lineup.

Still, there’s always a chance of a poor outing from one of your starting pitchers, a slump in the batter’s box from one of your hitters and, of course, injuries.

If you got hit with any or all of these this week, there’s a good chance you find yourself in a hole in your weekly matchup. If your team needs a boost by Sunday, check out these four players who are probably available on the waiver wire.

Joey Gallo, 3B, Texas Rangers

It seems as though the Rangers will be without Adrian Beltre for some time as the third baseman continues to be sidelined with a calf injury. In Beltre’s absence, Gallo has taken the reigns as Texas’ starter at the hot corner. Gallo is off to a pretty good start this season, as he’s already belted seven home runs to go along with 16 RBIs. The Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels for a weekend series, which gives Gallo as good a chance as any to boost his slugging numbers.

Patrick Corbin, LHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are off to a surprising 15-9 start to the season, and Corbin has proved to be a staple in the team’s rotation. The left-hander is off to a 2-3 start on the campaign, but his record is deceiving. He’s yet to give up more than 3 runs through five starts and has racked up 24 strikeouts. Corbin’s scheduled to get the ball Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. Though the Rockies’ lineup features a few strong hitters, Corbin still is one of your best waiver-wire options.

Cody Bellinger, LF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bellinger is viewed as a top-ten prospect in Major League Baseball, and the 21-year-old got the call up to the big leagues Tuesday. Bellinger recorded a hit in his first major league game and it’s expected he’ll stay with the Dodgers for the time being. Los Angeles will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a weekend series, which provides Bellinger a great chance to really get going. The Phillies are in the bottom third of the league in ERA and have given up the fifth-most home runs. We could see a glimpse of Bellinger’s potential this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Hernan Perez, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Perez still is a work in progress, but he’s shown promising signs thus far this season. In 50 at-bats, he’s clubbed three home runs and driven in 12. The biggest draw to Perez is his versatility. The 26-year-old is capable of playing multiple positions across both the infield and outfield. It’s always a perk to have a player eligible for multiple positions in your lineup. Milwaukee will host the Atlanta Braves this weekend, so we could see Perez continue to make in impact.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images