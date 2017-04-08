Fantasy Baseball 2017: Last-Minute Waiver Wire Adds To Save Your Matchup

Share this:

Baseball is back, and fantasy baseball players have just about wrapped up their first week of the season.

For leagues that end on Sundays, you have just a few days to wrack up as many points as possible in hopes of starting off the season on a good note.

Given that the baseball season is just a few games in, chances are there are a bevy of worthy players available on the waiver wire. If your matchup needs saving as the weekend approaches, here are four players you should consider scooping off the open market.

Brock Holt, IF/OF, Boston Red Sox

Holt does everything and anything for the Red Sox. Capable of playing multiple infield and outfield positions, he is one of the most valuable and productive utility men in the league. While he’s not an everyday starter for Boston, he’s likely to see a lot of action in the team’s series against the Detroit Tigers. The Sox roster has been bitten by the flu bug and Xander Bogaerts will reside on the bereavement list until Monday. With several players sidelined with illness and Bogaerts out of action, Holt is a virtual lock to play in every game against Detroit and could be a great addition to your lineup.

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington Nationals

Despite being 32 years old, Zimmerman still is capable of putting up numbers. The longtime National is off to a hot start in the 2017 campaign, as he’s recorded at least one hit in each of Washington’s four games to open the season. He’s also shown that he still possesses home-run power, as he’s already gone deep twice in the young season. Not to mention, the Nationals will square off against the dreadful Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, which gives Zimmerman as good of a chance as any to continue his strong start.

Kendall Graveman, SP, Oakland Athletics

Graveman is not a household name … yet. But the Oakland right-hander appears to be on the rise as the Athletics named him their opening day starter this season. Graveman was solid in his first outing of the year, going six innings, striking out seven and only allowing two earned runs. The 26 year old is expected to toe the rubber again Saturday in Oakland’s road contest against the Texas Rangers. Texas has yet to record a win this season, as it was swept by the Cleveland Indians to open the year. Graveman has the chance to capitalize in his second start against a struggling ball club.

Chase Headley, 3B, New York Yankees

The Yankees don’t feature a vaunted lineup by any means, but Headley has been a pleasant surprise to start the season. The veteran third baseman recorded multiple hits in each of New York’s three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a home run and a double. The Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, but the expected pitching matchups aren’t very daunting. New York will see Kevin Gausman on Saturday, followed by Wade Miley on Sunday. If you’re looking for an offensive spark, Headley could be the answer.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images