Fantasy Baseball Reset: Injury News, Position Battles, Studs And Duds In Week 2

Two weeks of the fantasy baseball season are in the books. Are we having fun yet?

That might depend on what side of fortune your squad was on over the last seven days. If you were lucky enough to own a stud ace like Chris Sale or Clayton Kershaw, you probably are enjoying your Monday morning more than your fellow owner who lost Jean Segura to injury on the very first day of the week.

So, what were the highlights and lowlights of the fantasy baseball week that was? Let’s break it down in our fantasy baseball reset.

STUD OF THE WEEK

Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox. Is it possible Sale somehow is an even better pitcher on the Red Sox? “The Condor” delivered two lights-out starts this week, allowing a total of three earned runs in 14 2/3 innings while racking up 22 strikeouts. Boston has given him virtually zero run support, but he finally earned his first win Saturday, and there’s a good chance you won your matchup this week if he’s on your roster.

DUD OF THE WEEK

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt did not live up to his No. 7 average draft position this week. The D’backs slugger entered Sunday with just two hits in his last five games, a span that included five strikeouts and zero extra-base hits. Fantasy owners will be hoping a three-game set against the lowly San Diego Padres next week can help Goldy bounce back.

INJURIES TO MONITOR

Josh Donaldson, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays (sore right calf, 10-day disabled list). The Blue Jays’ disastrous start to 2017 got worse Thursday when their best hitter exited the game with a calf injury after hitting an RBI double. It looks like Donaldson could miss more than his designated 10 days, so fantasy owners should be in the market for temporary replacements.

Waiver wire replacement options: Yunel Escobar, Chase Headley

Zach Britton, RP, Baltimore Orioles (left forearm soreness, 10-day disabled list). Britton owners were dealt a tough blow Sunday when the American League’s reigning saves leader headed to the disabled list after first feeling pain in his left forearm Friday. It doesn’t sound like Britton will be out too long, but his absence could open the door for Baltimore relievers Brad Brach and Darren O’Day if you’re in the market for saves.

Waiver wire replacement options: Joaquin Benoit, Brad Brach

Jean Segura, 2B/SS, Seattle Mariners (strained right hamstring, 10-day disabled list): Segura’s hot start for his new club was dampened by a strained hamstring Monday in Seattle’s home opener. The good news for Segura owners is that his injury doesn’t appear serious, and the Mariners are optimistic he’ll return on April 21 when he’s first eligible to be activated.

Waiver wire replacement options: Brandon Phillips, Marwin Gonzalez

POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH

Baltimore Orioles outfielders: The stellar play of rookie Trey Mancini has created quite the logjam in Baltimore’s outfield. You still can count on Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo for consistent starts, but the Orioles’ third outfield spot is up for grabs, with Mancini, Hyun Soo Kim and Craig Gentry all factoring into the mix. Mancini will continue to find a spot in Baltimore’s lineup if his bat stays hot, but the O’s have a lot of options if he cools off, making us wary of counting on him as a serious contributor off the waiver wire.

