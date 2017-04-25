Fantasy Baseball: Wade Miley Among Best Week 4 Pitcher Streaming Options

Share this:

Between Madison Bumgarner’s unfortunate dirtbike incident and injuries to guys like Rich Hill and Aaron Sanchez, there’s a little bit of an arms shortage in fantasy baseball right now.

But with the season in full swing, there’s no time sit idly by. The waiver wire, as usual, is filled with starting pitchers who can fill in for spot outings — or, in some cases, be long-term contributors to your squad.

With that, here are our top streaming starting pitcher options for Week 4.

Wade Miley, LHP, Baltimore Orioles (51 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Miley is coming off his best start of the year — an eight-inning, 11-strikeout performance against the Cincinnati Reds — and faces a Tampa Bay Rays offense Tuesday that’s tied for the league lead in strikeouts with 214. Miley’s history suggests he won’t sustain his early success for long, but this still is an excellent matchup worth pouncing on if the right-hander is available in your league.

Hector Santiago, LHP, Minnesota Twins (21 percent owned)

Santiago has been a pleasant surprise this season, going at least six innings in each of his last three starts while boasting a 2.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. His next matchup is Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, who are batting just .178 as a team against southpaws this season.

Chase Anderson, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers (48 percent owned)

Anderson has allowed just three earned runs total in his last four starts. Like Miley, his strong April doesn’t necessarily guarantee future success, but the right-hander is worth a spot start Friday against the Atlanta Braves, whose 65 runs through 18 games are tied for the third-lowest in baseball.

Trevor Bauer, RHP, Cleveland Indians (33 percent owned)

Baseball’s foremost drone expert looked decent in his last outing after a rocky start to 2017. We like his odds to keep the ball rolling Wednesday against the Houston Astros, whom he’s absolutely dominated to the tune of a 5-0 record and 1.97 ERA in five career starts.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images