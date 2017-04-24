Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Pickups To Improve Your Lineup

Share this:

Tweet







Let’s face it: Injuries and bad luck are a fact of life.

Just ask fantasy baseball owners who saw San Francisco Giants starter Madison Bumgarner sideline himself in a dirtbike accident, of all things or those who will be without Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte for 80 games after he tested positive for PEDs.

But there’s no time to waste in the fantasy world, which means it’s time to look at Plan B. Here are our top five options on the waiver wire for Week 4.

Jason Heyward, OF, Chicago Cubs (29 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Yes, Heyward was a massive fantasy flop in 2016. But there’s something to be said for having a full year under your belt with a new team, and the 27-year-old appears to be hitting his stride in Chicago. Heyward carries a .300 batting average into Monday and has homered in back-to-back games. If you need outfield help in deeper leagues, there’s a lot of upside here.

Chase Anderson, SP, Milwaukee Brewers (43 percent owned)

We feel your pain, Bumgarner owners, but there’s help on the waiver wire. Take Anderson, who’s allowed a total of three earned runs in four starts while striking out at least five in each of his last three outings. The right-hander also boasts a pretty solid WHIP (1.04), so it’s worth riding the hot hand.

Joey Gallo, 3B, Texas Rangers (25 percent owned)

Yes, Gallo strikes out a lot and still is an unpolished hitter. But man, does he have some power. The 23-year-old is up to five homers on the year, including an absolute rocket Friday against the Kansas City Royals. His plate discipline should come with more experience, and if your lineup needs a power jolt, Gallo might be your man.

Santiago Casilla, RP, Oakland Athletics (45 percent owned)

Giants fans will tell you Casilla is an adventure, but it appears he has a hold on the closer job in Oakland after Sean Doolittle set him up for a save Friday. Casilla has experience in the role and is 3-for-3 on save chances this season, so give him a spin if you’re hunting for saves.

Joe Panik, 2B, San Francisco Giants (19 percent owned)

If you’re a little thin at second base, there’s no reason to Panik. (Sorry, we had to.) The man with the volatile last name has been steady at the dish in 2017, carrying a .333/.400/.491 slash line into Monday and popping his first homer of the season Saturday. Panik isn’t a slugger by any means, but he could be a good source of solid production at a weak position.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images