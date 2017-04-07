‘Fate Of The Furious’ Writer Not Ruling Out Series Going To Space

Share this:

The “Fast and the Furious” movie franchise has never been one to stay on the ground, despite the series largely focusing on cars.

But could future “Furious” movies take the serious to outer space?

It’s definitely not happening in the upcoming “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth installment in the long-running franchise. The jump to the great beyond eventually could happen, though.

“Look, no plans for it right now, so hopefully people will be good with that,” “Fate of the Furious” writer Chris Morgan recently told UPROXX. “But, never say never. If we came up with the perfect thing and it made sense, it will be awesome.”

Morgan, who’s written every “Furious” movie since “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” apparently has had to answer plenty of questions and the serious leaving Earth.

“Look, I get all versions of that question,” Morgan told UPROXX. “I get, ‘Are you going to space?,’ and, ‘Please, God, tell me you’re not going to space because you’ll lose me if you do.'”

The “Furious” movies often are highly entertaining despite being notoriously over the top and cheesy. Moving to the cosmos, however, might be too much for some fans to handle.