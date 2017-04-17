Felipe Massa Warned Max Verstappen After His Comment About Brazilians

Share this:

Following Saturday’s final qualifying round for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, Max Verstappen made a comment that didn’t go over well with Brazilian driver Felipe Massa.

It also wasn’t well received in Brazil, for that matter.

Verstappen was unhappy with Massa for potentially damaging his preparation for his flying lap in Q3, according to Motorsport.com. When asked after the round if he was going to speak with Massa, Verstappen said “Well, he’s a Brazilian – so there’s not much to discuss.”

The seemingly light-hearted comment reportedly sparked criticism from Brazilian racing fans, which didn’t surprise Massa at all.

“I told him earlier today, ‘Be careful with your words because you will have a Brazilian Grand Prix at the end of year and you will have to race there. So be careful what you say,'” Massa told Brazilian radio station UOL Esporte on Sunday, via Motorsport.com

“Without a doubt, it was not right to speak about Brazilians without even knowing what he was talking about.”

Massa went on to say he “didn’t do anything that bothered (Verstappen),” during qualifying.

We don’t really have a dog in this fight, but Verstappen might be wise to heed Massa’s advice.

